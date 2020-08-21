Calcasieu and Cameron emergency preparedness directors discuss storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents and emergency officials are on alert as two storms track toward the coast.
“The residents are ready,” Cameron Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Danny Lavergne said. “I saw people this morning filling up gas tanks, filling up their cars, getting their generators ready.”
Lavergne recommends residents continue to take safety measures in regards to COVID-19 as they make plans.
“We steadily do an outreach to tell people [with] COVID-19 you need to know where you’re going,” he said. “Bring your mask, hand sanitizer, plan plenty of time to get to you destination; have more than one route.”
The concern for Cameron Parish is storm surge and the effects on the coast. If evacuations are necessary, it’s important for people to make those decisions quickly.
“Our job is to protect life and property, but life is first so if we call an evacuation it’s to make sure you have enough time for you and your family to get out,” he said. “Down here we have cattle farmers [and] they’ve been hauling cattle the last couple of days [and] heavy equipment; you know all this takes time.”
As of Friday night, Calcasieu OHSEP isn’t expecting major emergency action for these storms. But Director Dick Gremillion said residents should be vigilant.
“Just have your ready kit to go all the time,” he said. “Now we don’t think in the case of a tropical storm that we’ll be calling for any sort of emergency action like evacuations or anything.”
Gremillion said he’s been in contact with OHSEP officials in the other parishes in Southwest Louisiana and wants residents to know they are all working together to prepare for these storms.
Sandbags are available 24-hours a day when there is a threat of severe weather. For a list of locations to pick-up sandbags, click here.
