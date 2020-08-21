Barbe freshman Bryce Navarre commits to LSU

Bryce Navarre is a 2024 LHP/1B with a 6-1 165 lb. frame from Lake Charles, LA who attends Alfred M. Barbe. Ran a 7.52-second sixty-yard dash. Primary left-handed pitcher with a lean and athletic frame that has plenty of room to fill out and add strength. Starts from the windup with a small side step into a belt-high leg lift. Has sound mechanics in the lower half, staying online at foot strike with good extension over the front side. Has a long and loose arm action from a high three-quarter slot, showing plenty of young arm speed and generating some arm-side life to the low-80s fastball up to 84 miles per hour. Has good feel to spin a curveball with 1-7 shape and sharp depth through the zone in the mid-60s and also shows a fading changeup with developing command in the mid-70s. Projects really well on the mound. Secondary first baseman with fluid actions and a clean funnel, making quick turns with plenty of athleticism. Has young arm strength, making accurate throws to bases at 76 miles per hour. Left-handed hitter that starts from an upright and slightly open stance, with a simple leg lift trigger and linear glide to contact. Has a loose hand path with a lifted barrel plane through the zone, executing a middle of the field to pull-side approach. Has some jump off the barrel when squared. Good student. Named to 2020 14U Sunshine South Showcase, Top Prospect List.

Perfect Game evaluation