Barbe freshman Bryce Navarre commits to LSU
By Brady Renard | August 21, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 8:58 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bryce Navarre has yet to step on a high school diamond, and yet, he has his college decision already lined up. The incoming Barbe freshman announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.

“It’s always been a dream school of mine, since day one. It’s close to home and my family can come and watch me and it’s a good education and baseball team,” said Navarre. “I had a call with Alan Dunn their pitching coach and that’s who I am going to be with the most. I really like his philosophy a lot. He ran down the life of an LSU pitcher and I was very interested in the workouts and the daily life as a player. I talked to Paul Mainieri as well and he had a good personality and he’s very likable and made a great first impression.”

Navarre is a 6′1, 165-pound left-handed pitcher for the 2024 class that is able to touch 84 mph on the radar gun. According to PerfectGame.com, that velocity is in the 97.9% percentile for his class. The website rates him as an 8.5 player which translates to a “potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect.”

Bryce Navarre is a 2024 LHP/1B with a 6-1 165 lb. frame from Lake Charles, LA who attends Alfred M. Barbe. Ran a 7.52-second sixty-yard dash. Primary left-handed pitcher with a lean and athletic frame that has plenty of room to fill out and add strength. Starts from the windup with a small side step into a belt-high leg lift. Has sound mechanics in the lower half, staying online at foot strike with good extension over the front side. Has a long and loose arm action from a high three-quarter slot, showing plenty of young arm speed and generating some arm-side life to the low-80s fastball up to 84 miles per hour. Has good feel to spin a curveball with 1-7 shape and sharp depth through the zone in the mid-60s and also shows a fading changeup with developing command in the mid-70s. Projects really well on the mound. Secondary first baseman with fluid actions and a clean funnel, making quick turns with plenty of athleticism. Has young arm strength, making accurate throws to bases at 76 miles per hour. Left-handed hitter that starts from an upright and slightly open stance, with a simple leg lift trigger and linear glide to contact. Has a loose hand path with a lifted barrel plane through the zone, executing a middle of the field to pull-side approach. Has some jump off the barrel when squared. Good student. Named to 2020 14U Sunshine South Showcase, Top Prospect List.
The future Tiger admits the decision to commit relieves some pressure.

“In the summer you are constantly trying to get looked at and get attention,” said Navarre. “But once you get to a place you want to be, you don’t have to worry about where you’re going next.”

Bryce Navarre said his father, Billy Navarre started his love for baseball. Billy passed away in 2016 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Bryce admits all his work he puts into baseball is to honor his father. (Source: Navarre Family)

