Barbe freshman Bryce Navarre commits to LSU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bryce Navarre has yet to step on a high school diamond, and yet, he has his college decision already lined up. The incoming Barbe freshman announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers via Twitter on Wednesday.
“It’s always been a dream school of mine, since day one. It’s close to home and my family can come and watch me and it’s a good education and baseball team,” said Navarre. “I had a call with Alan Dunn their pitching coach and that’s who I am going to be with the most. I really like his philosophy a lot. He ran down the life of an LSU pitcher and I was very interested in the workouts and the daily life as a player. I talked to Paul Mainieri as well and he had a good personality and he’s very likable and made a great first impression.”
Navarre is a 6′1, 165-pound left-handed pitcher for the 2024 class that is able to touch 84 mph on the radar gun. According to PerfectGame.com, that velocity is in the 97.9% percentile for his class. The website rates him as an 8.5 player which translates to a “potential draft pick and/or excellent college prospect.”
The future Tiger admits the decision to commit relieves some pressure.
“In the summer you are constantly trying to get looked at and get attention,” said Navarre. “But once you get to a place you want to be, you don’t have to worry about where you’re going next.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.