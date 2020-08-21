Back to school with Bitmoji

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Virtual learning is proving to be a bit more challenging for teachers.
Since many won’t have the opportunity to get to know their students in person, teachers are finding ways to get creative online with Bitmoji.
Bitmoji is a personal emoji teachers use to show off their cartoon avatar and make their virtual classrooms more engaging.
Third-grade teacher Miranda Cole said she tries to make her virtual classroom as inviting as possible for 8 and 9-year-olds.
“Because one of your biggest challenges is keeping them interested at all, especially when looking at someone through a computer screen.”
Teachers add a little personality and flair to their virtual classroom with Bitmoji.
“It lets me build rapport,” Cole said. “Obviously it’s a computer version of me, but it’s something there that they say “Hey, maybe I kind of know this lady. Maybe she’s important to my life.”
The platform, Blackboard Collaborate, allows teachers to virtually video conference, share videos and teach students in a safe space.
Although nothing can replace the traditional in-person learning, a virtual classroom will have to do.
“You can’t share the same smile, you can’t share the same hug,” Cole said. “The most they have is a screen. If I can give them at least a little bit of excitement, then I will be doing my job.”
Teachers can find Bitmoji backgrounds, props and other items online to make their virtual classroom come alive.
