TROPICAL UPDATE: Two tropical systems could threaten the Gulf Coast by next week

The National Hurricane Center has future Tropical Storm Laura staying north of Hispaniola and Cuba, keeping the storm over the warmer waters where further strengthening is expected before crossing south Florida and entering the Gulf by next Tuesday as a 70mph strong tropical storm. Beyond next Tuesday, there are too many variables yet to be ironed out as to where it will track for a final landfall in the Gulf, so all areas along the Gulf will be equally concerned including Louisiana which is not off the table for a possible landfall by the middle of next week. There is a possibility that Laura could also become a hurricane in the Gulf next week as well.