TROPICAL UPDATE: Two tropical systems could threaten the Gulf Coast by next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately, we’re no better confident on the eventual fate of two menacing tropical systems this morning, one in the Atlantic and the other a little closer to home in the Caribbean. With plenty of time to watch though, a lot of details yet to be ironed out should become much clearer by this weekend on both.
As of Thursday morning, Tropical Invest 97L is looking a little better organized in the southern Caribbean Sea south of Jamaica. It will continue on a westward track, moving closer to Belize and eventually to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula by Saturday where it could make landfall. Beyond Saturday, a turn into the Bay of Campeche or Gulf of Mexico is the next path it with nearly equal chances it moves westward into Mexico or heads more to the northwest, eventually moving closer to Southwest Louisiana by next Monday and Tuesday.
Obviously a more northerly track would bring greater impacts especially with heavy rain to Southwest Louisiana, although models do not indicate this storm will strengthen to hurricane status as of the latest updates this morning. By then, we’ll also be tracking what will likely be Tropical Storm Laura moving into the far eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week as well. This could potentially put two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously. If that’s the case, two storms in close enough proximity to each other could impede rapid strengthening due to increased wind shear, but certainly provide plenty of tropical moisture for heavy rain and some wind.
The National Hurricane Center has future Tropical Storm Laura staying north of Hispaniola and Cuba, keeping the storm over the warmer waters where further strengthening is expected before crossing south Florida and entering the Gulf by next Tuesday as a 70mph strong tropical storm. Beyond next Tuesday, there are too many variables yet to be ironed out as to where it will track for a final landfall in the Gulf, so all areas along the Gulf will be equally concerned including Louisiana which is not off the table for a possible landfall by the middle of next week. There is a possibility that Laura could also become a hurricane in the Gulf next week as well.
As of today, you shouldn’t be too worried as we still have several days to iron out the details, and by this weekend we will know a lot more than we know right now regarding both of these tropical systems and the impacts they could bring to Southwest Louisiana. Use this time to review your hurricane preparedness plan and be prepared to put them into action, if necessary, by next week. Until then, things will stay quiet for our area through the upcoming weekend.
The other area of interest off the coast of Africa could develop in the Atlantic later this week, but early signs point to this system remaining out to sea and not heading toward the Gulf. Today marks the start of the peak of hurricane season which runs between now and the end of September, and we are expected several more storms to develop in the Atlantic basin between now and then.
-FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST BEN TERRY