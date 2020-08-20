SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2020.
George Nonette III, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Terrez John King, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; failure to stop or yield; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; broken headlights.
Tonya Elaine Blake, 46, Lamargue, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Jessica Michelle Vankeuren, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Christopher Jordan Perossier, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, possession, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darryle Lee Hoofard, 58, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register as a sex offender; parole detainer.
Norman Joseph Goffney, 56, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (5 charges).
Eterris Amee Brown, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
John Eric Carrier, 38, Eunice: Theft under $1,000.
Logan Andrew Stark, 21, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Charles Joseph Matte, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.
Tommy Allan Laprime, 53, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Lynn Smith, 40, Sulphur: Obscenity (3 charges).
James Anthony Leblanc, 22, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.
Bruce Anthony Meggs, 20, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; contributing to child delinquency.
Travis James Herbsleb, 34, Orange, TX: Illegal use of weapons; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
McKeithan Donte Frank, 23, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.
Kemicheal Jerry Jefferson, 35, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, possession, or distribution of a Schedule II drug; following vehicles.
