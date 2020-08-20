Sulphur man indicted for rape of juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been indicted today for the rape and sexual battery of a juvenile.
Patrick R. Sanner, 52, was recently arrested near the border of Mexico for the alleged rape and sexual battery of a juvenile. Detectives say he was trying to evade arrest.
Today, Sanner was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 and one count of sexual battery of a victim under 13.
The indictments allege the following incidents started when the victim was five.
