Sports Person of the Week - Kylie Conner

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “I was very excited. I was kind of shocked. It didn’t set in until a couple of weeks later, but I was very excited,” Kylie Conner said.
Kylie Conner has been working towards this goal since she was in the sixth grade and a few weeks ago, she accomplished it. The 17-year-old recently competed in the National High School Rodeo Finals and took home 3rd place in the world in breakaway roping and 4th in the world in barrel racing, crowning her the 2020 Girls All-Around Champion. Conner says to be able to bring this title back to her home state means more than anyone could ever know.
“All of the people that we rodeo within Louisiana we’re like one big family. So, to be able to bring this title back to the state that I love. I love Louisiana. So, that was awesome,” said Conner.
This cowgirl doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, her celling is high.
Kylie Conner: “My goal is to win the world at the NFR so, to go pro. Hopefully by that time breakaway will be in the PRCA also so I want to win an all-around title for that. Also, a barrel racing title and maybe a breakaway title. But those are some of the goals I have set for myself.”
The future McNeese Cowgirl has big aspirations for herself and is willing to put in the work to achieve her goals.
“No matter how many times you get knocked down you have to get back up,” Conner said. “But you also must work hard. You cannot stop working. If you don’t work, you don’t win. Hard work is the biggest thing in rodeo.”
