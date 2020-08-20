Sports Person of the Week - Kylie Conner

Kylie Conner has been working towards this goal since she was in the sixth grade and a few weeks ago, she accomplished it. The 17-year-old recently competed in the National High School Rodeo Finals and took home 3rd place in the world in breakaway roping and 4th in the world in barrel racing, crowning her the 2020 Girls All-Around Champion. Conner says to be able to bring this title back to her home state means more than anyone could ever know.