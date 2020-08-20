Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy announced Thursday, Aug. 20 that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He says after being notified Wednesday night that he was exposed to someone with the virus, he was tested Thursday and received a positive result.
Cassidy says he has contacted his doctor and is strictly following CDC recommendations to quarantine for 14 days and notify those he may have been in contact with.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” said Dr. Cassidy.
