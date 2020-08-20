REPORT: LSU 7-foot transfer from Washington receives NCAA waiver to play in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade has permission to use the services of his big-man transfer for this season, according to reports.
Jon Rothstein first reported a source confirmed to him that Bryan Penn-Johnson, who transferred to the Tigers from the Washington Huskies in July, has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible this season.
The 7-foot Penn-Johnson announced his transfer on July 18.
The former Huskie redshirted the 2018-2019 season and played in just six games during his redshirt freshman season for 2019-2020.
During his redshirt freshman season, he averaged 1.8 points per game and 0.8 rebounds. He also had five blocks.
