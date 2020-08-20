North Korea sets rare party meeting after economic struggles

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. North Korea has decided to hold a rare ruling party congress in January where leader Kim will announce a new five-year plan to develop the country’s dismal economy ravaged by U.S.-led sanctions and a global pandemic, state media said Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Source: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)