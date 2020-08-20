Nelly teams up with Raising Cane’s for virtual concert

THE COLONY, Tx. (KPLC) - Hip-hop icon Nelly is teaming up with Raising Cane’s for a live stream concert on Facebook for the 20th anniversary of “Country Grammar,” on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Nelly was originally set to go on an international tour celebrating 20 years of the certified diamond project, however, COVID-19 haulted those plans.
The performance will start at 9 p.m. CDT, and it will be streamed from Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas. Fans can watch the performance for free on Raising Cane’s Facebook page.
The rapper is set to perform songs like “Ride with Me,” “Batter Up” and other tracks from his Grammy award winning album.
