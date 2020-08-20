McNeese’s Darion Dunn Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

LAKE CHARLES, La. (McNeesesports.com) - McNeese senior defensive back Darion Dunn has been named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Watch List which was announced Thursday.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process.
A HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American and first team All-Southland Conference selection, Dunn led the Cowboys and ranked tied for second in the conference with five pass interceptions in 2019. He also ranked third in the league with 16 total passes defended and was fifth with 11 pass break-ups.
In his career, the Oakdale native has appeared in 39 games, making 35 starts and has recorded seven interceptions and 83 tackles as well as 20 pass break ups.
Dunn is one of just 12 players from the FCS to be among the 250 player watch list, including one of two from the Southland Conference (Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell).
The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 93 figure represents nearly 40% of the total draft these past two years.
One thing that differentiates the Reese’s Senior Bowl from other all-star games is the participation of two full NFL coaching staffs. Last year, the two teams were coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals and there were over 900 credentialed NFL personnel in Mobile, Ala for game week.
McNeese has sent three players to the Senior Bowl in school history – Keith Smith (2003), Kavika Pittman (1995), and James Files (1976). All three were selected in the NFL Draft – Pittman and Files in the second round and Smith in the third.
The college football season in the fall for all FCS and most FBS conferences has been postponed until the spring.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.