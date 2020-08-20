FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun today; meanwhile the tropics heating up even more

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As wonderful as our Wednesday was, today won’t be much different with lots more sunshine and humidity values that again won’t be through the roof as temperatures warm up quickly into the 90s again by this afternoon. The heat index won’t be much of a factor at all today as relative humidity values this afternoon remain on the lower side for late August here in Southwest Louisiana. This drier air will also help to again shower and thunderstorm development.
Another very enjoyable evening returns for Southwest Louisiana as temperatures fall through the 80s and 70s during the evening and drop to as low as the upper 60s first thing Friday morning. A couple isolated afternoon storms will be possible by tomorrow, but we won’t see a significant increase in rain chances until early next week as a surge of deep tropical moisture moves up the Gulf of Mexico.
Rain chances this weekend start off low, with a little better rain chance by Sunday as warmer and muggier air continue to pull up through the state. By early next week, a surge of deeper layer tropical moisture sends rain chances much higher by Monday and Tuesday. Beyond that, attention to what happens to Tropical Depression Thirteen and Tropical Invest 97L will largely dictate our longer-range pattern.
Regardless of the exact track of these systems, there’s no doubt that a deep surge of tropical moisture in place will keep rain chances higher most of next week, with specific impacts related to these storms remains unknown for Southwest Louisiana as of this morning. The most likely scenario with Invest 97L is that it remains rather disorganized and poses no major threat, while Tropical Depression Thirteen could become a hurricane as it begins to move into the Gulf by early next week.
Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are certainly warm enough for T.D. Thirteen to have the potential to strengthen in the Gulf, but the ultimate landfall later next week cannot be determined with any confidence at this point, so everyone along the northern Gulf Coast will need to monitor this storm over the next several days and be prepared to take action if necessary. This more active pattern in the Atlantic looks to continue for the next few weeks, although it’s not looking quite as likely that the next disturbance moving off Africa will necessarily make it to the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.