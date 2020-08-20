FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun today; meanwhile the tropics heating up even more

Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are certainly warm enough for T.D. Thirteen to have the potential to strengthen in the Gulf, but the ultimate landfall later next week cannot be determined with any confidence at this point, so everyone along the northern Gulf Coast will need to monitor this storm over the next several days and be prepared to take action if necessary. This more active pattern in the Atlantic looks to continue for the next few weeks, although it’s not looking quite as likely that the next disturbance moving off Africa will necessarily make it to the Gulf of Mexico.