FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry period through the weekend, then all eyes turn to the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another picture perfect afternoon as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and lower humidity values. Temperatures have climbed into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s, but a light northerly breeze is making it feel nice outside.
Rain chances continue to remain low as we head into the afternoon and evening as drier air is being ushered into the region from our northerly winds. Temperatures remain comfortable as we move through the evening as we slowly fall back into the lower and middle 80′s for our late evening. If you are thinking about heading out for a jog or a walk it will be perfect to do so. We are cooler once again as we head into our Friday morning as lows are back into the upper 60′s for areas to the north and upper 60′s and lower 70′s for areas closer to the I-10 corridor. Lower humidity looks to stick around for one more day as we head into Friday afternoon with afternoon highs back into the lower 90′s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly for areas to the north tomorrow, but even those chances remain very low.
Into the weekend we do watch for moisture values to slowly climb as more Gulf moisture is being brought in as we see our winds shifting to a southerly direction. That doesn’t mean our rain chances are increasing though as we are expected to remain mostly dry with just an isolated storm each afternoon. Highs hold steady as we are back into the lower 90′s each afternoon with our lows slowly beginning to warm into the lower 70′s. With that being said we need to watch the tropics as we head through the weekend as we are watching the potential for some impacts to our area. I will strongly stress that there remains a lot of uncertainty with the systems as to what will happen and the 7Stormteam will continue to track the latest changes.
Next week looks to remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms returning for each afternoon as deep tropical moisture is being forecast to return as a tropical disturbance looks to move into the Gulf. As of now we have two Tropical Depressions that are both forecast to become storms as we head into the evening or the next day. Right now there are no immediate threats to Southwest Louisiana. but we will need to keep a close eye on both of them as they have the potential to reach the Gulf. We will have a much better idea on exact track and impacts as we head into the weekend as the storms work there way off to the west. The 7Stormteam will continue track the systems and provide the latest updates. For the latest you can visit our Hurricane Page for the latest. https://www.kplctv.com/weather/hurricane/
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
