FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry period through the weekend, then all eyes turn to the tropics

Next week looks to remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms returning for each afternoon as deep tropical moisture is being forecast to return as a tropical disturbance looks to move into the Gulf. As of now we have two Tropical Depressions that are both forecast to become storms as we head into the evening or the next day. Right now there are no immediate threats to Southwest Louisiana. but we will need to keep a close eye on both of them as they have the potential to reach the Gulf. We will have a much better idea on exact track and impacts as we head into the weekend as the storms work there way off to the west. The 7Stormteam will continue track the systems and provide the latest updates. For the latest you can visit our Hurricane Page for the latest. https://www.kplctv.com/weather/hurricane/