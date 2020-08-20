Family of man shot and killed at Suffolk Manor hold vigil, police continue investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Family and friends of a man who was shot and killed at Suffolk Manor Apartments earlier this week held a vigil for him just two days after his death, calling on law enforcement to continue investigating.
Lake Charles police came to the area Monday morning in reference to a burglary and shots fired, according to the press release.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum said a person made an unauthorized entry into an apartment and was shot by the renter of the apartment. Police later identified the person shot as 22-year-old Ronald D. Fontenot, who died from his injuries.
Although police are continuing the investigation, those who knew Ronald searched the apartment complex hoping to find out answers themselves.
Stepmom Shawna Fontenot, who organized Wednesday’s vigil, remembered Ronald as quiet and a down-to-earth person.
“It’s easy for people to just count a person out, count them out,” Fontenot said. “Maybe because you didn’t talk to them every day, may because they wasn’t doing everything right in life. A lot of times, we just count people out and we write them off, but today, I just wanted everyone to come together and show that he is somebody.”
Layla Fontenot, 16, said her brother was her hero.
“When my daddy wasn’t there, my brother was there,” Layla said. “If I was sad, I could just call my brother and … talk to him, he be there for me. He was very loving and caring. He ain’t deserve to die like that, not like that.”
Capt. Kirkum said on Wednesday they have no information on whether the parties involved knew each other.
