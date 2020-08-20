Cam Jordan focused on training camp, but also keeping an eye on the Bucs opener

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - It's only week one of padded practices on Airline Drive, but Cam Jordan already has an eye toward what's coming less than a month away.
“I’d give you the the answer I guess you are looking for but Week One, we have Tom Brady coming up. That’s what I’m going to focus on. Until then, what is it 17 padded practices? I’m not sure how that goes. In the next three or four weeks we have Tampa Bay coming into the house. And of course, there will be no fans in the facility. So that is going to be awkward to deal with in itself, but I would say, Tom Brady’s strictly because he’s the next game,” said cam Jordan.
Until Sept. 13, Jordan will continue working on his fitness, technique, and also maintain his new look up top.
“The curls were hitting way harder. The Jheri curl was smashing the first day. But now we are like three weeks in, (and) it has a little wiggle to it. It is a little airy. I have dreams, hopes and goals. I am not saying I am channeling my inner 80s, 90s vibes, but, I am feeling good about it. The reception is, pork chop sideburns are winners,” said Jordan.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.