Astros win 8th straight, pounding Rockies with two five-run innings

Rockies: INF-OF Chris Owings was placed on the 10-day injured list after aggravating a left hamstring strain while running out a grounder in the ninth inning Wednesday. INF Josh Fuentes was recalled from the alternate training site to replace him. … C Elias Díaz has been reinstated from the restricted list. He was placed on the list Monday for violating unspecified coronavirus protocols. “He satisfied what needed to be satisfied and he’s back on the team,” manager Bud Black said. LHP James Pazos was optioned to the alternate training site to make room for Díaz.