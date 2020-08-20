Astros’ Alex Bregman placed on 10-day injured list

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The hits keep coming for the Houston Astros. A day after losing Yordan Álvarez for the year, the Astros have placed third baseman Alex Bregman on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Houston manager Dusty Baker announced the move on Thursday.
Bregman left Wednesday’s game vs the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning following a double to open the inning. He limped into second base and was removed from the game shortly after.
“I felt it when I was running down the line to first base, right about when I was going to make the turn to second,’' said Bregman on Wednesday night. “Disappointed. I want to be out there every day, playing with my guys. I was starting to feel pretty damn good.”
Bregman was hitting .272 on the season with 14 RBIs, four home runs and a team-high nine doubles. Bregman was second on the team in slugging at .500.
Taking his place on the active roster, twill be left-handed pitcher Cionel Perez who was recalled from the Astros’ alternate training site. Perez, who was with the team in Colorado as part of the Taxi Squad, will be in uniform for Thursday’s game vs. the Rockies.
