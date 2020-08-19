SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2020.
Charles Franklin, 34, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); disturbing the peace (2 charges).
Ashlynne Makae McDaniel, 20, Iowa: Trespassing.
Sarah Jeannine Robinson, 43, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Derrick Dominic Francis, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); aggravated battery.
Conner Terrell Guillot, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Lee Tyree Jr., 31, Westlake: Probation violation (2 charges).
Devon Thomas, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Carson Wade Broussard, 32, Iowa: Cruelty to juveniles.
Jason Devonte Bryant Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.
Jerome Paul Bellard, 35, Lake Charles: First offense cyberstalking; contempt of court.
James Ray Vincent, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Shelly Denise Grigsby, 24, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000.
Steve Randall Soileau III, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.