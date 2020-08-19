SOWELA to offer training and work experience opportunities to SNAP recipients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are now able to receive workforce training for high-demand jobs from SOWELA Technical Community College.
SOWELA has partnered with Louisiana Community & Technical College System (LCTCS) and Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for the training.
The partnership is part of DCFS’s SNAP Employment and Training (SNAP E&T) initiative. This offers SNAP recipients the opportunity to gain skills, training and work experience. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service is funding the program.
SOWELA and LCTCS hope to assist SNAP recipients by filling in the gap of related expenses, such as “paying for credentials and other supportive services, such as transportation, dependent care, uniforms, equipment, books, supplies and tools.”
SOWELA’s initial study fields will focus on allied health and construction programs. These are both pathways that lead to high-demand careers with high-wages.
Complement of these fields lead to jobs such as nursing, plumbing, carpentry, industrial maintenance and others.
For more information on SNAP E&T, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/snapet.
