Police: Resident shoots person making unauthorized entry into home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead following a shooting at Suffolk Apartments on Lake Street early Monday morning.
Police say a person making unauthorized entry into an apartment was shot by the renter, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. The person later died from their injuries.
Lake Charles police came to the area after they received a report of a burglary and shots fired at 1:15 a.m., Kirkum said.
