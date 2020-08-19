Police release name of man shot, killed at Suffolk Manor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police have released the name of the man shot and killed at Suffolk Manor Monday.
Lake Charles police officers responding to Suffolk Manor in reference to a burglary and shots fired around 1:15 a.m. found Ronald D. Fontenot, 22, shot, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum. Fontenot later died at a local hospital.
“When officers arrived they found that the person who made the unauthorized entry into an apartment was shot by the renter of the apartment,” according to Kirkum.
The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.