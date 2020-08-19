14 more COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Calcasieu nursing homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Forty-nine more COVID-19 cases and eleven additional deaths were reported among nursing home residents in Southwest Louisiana on Wednesday.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases weekly nursing home reports on Wednesdays.
Calcasieu nursing homes reported 14 more COVID-19 cases among residents, Landmark of Lake Charles making up 71% of that number with 10 new cases. Calcasieu has had a total of 525 COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.
Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center has a total of 9 active COVID-19 cases among residents, according to its website.
There were 16 more cases reported in Allen nursing homes, 1 in Beauregard, 6 in Jeff Davis and 12 in Vernon.
Calcasieu reported 4 more deaths among residents – 1 in Grand Cove Nursing & Rehab Center, 2 in Holly Hill House and 1 at Landmark of Lake Charles.
