Louisiana Workforce Commission to extend Lost Wages Assistance to up to 20,000 unemployed residents

Louisiana is one of seven states to have been awarded unemployment assistance from FEMA. LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said her agency will marshal all of its resources to help as many people as it can, as quickly as it can. “I am very proud that we were among the first two states to administer Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and among the first states to submit an application for lost wage assistance. As always, we will continue to work diligently for the people of Louisiana.”