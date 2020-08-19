Lake Charles man accused of attacking employees at construction site after being fired

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attacking and threatening employees at a construction site in Jennings after he was fired.
Jerome Gerard McDougle, 22, attacked employees with a pipe, a board, and bolt cutters, according to information from Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. One person was injured and treated by Acadian ambulance.
Deputies responded to the construction site on Farm Supply Road around 2:20 a.m.
McDougle was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.
