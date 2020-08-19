Lake Charles City Council adopts new drainage ordinance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drainage is a constant issue in Lake Charles that the city is attempting to fix.
The Lake Charles City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new drainage ordinance.
It aims to ensure growth and development in the city without putting more strain on the drainage system.
“We want the public to know that the city is doing our part,” Mayor Nic Hunter says.
In passing this new drainage ordinance, the city council allowed for an overhaul of the original ordinance adopted in 1984.
“I believe we have come up with an ordinance that will improve drainage for the city of Lake Charles, by asking for some adjustments in future development,” says Mayor Hunter. “It will also allow for development to continue. It will not stifle development.”
This ordinance looks to keep from overburdening the city’s drainage system as new projects are developed.
“The streams that we drain to, be it the Contraband Bayou, or the Kayouche Coulee, or the ditch in front of our house, can only flow so much water. And so, as development comes, we need to conserve that space,”says Director of Planning for Lake Charles, Mike Huber. “It’s looking at that development and making sure it’s not causing drainage or flooding issues downstream.”
Lake Charles City Administrator John Cardone adds, “We think at the end of the day, we’ve got a very good product for developers that develop inside the city of Lake Charles, and also for our citizens, to help protect them as well.”
Several engineers and experts in the community contributed to developing the ordinance.
“These amounts of money that we are spending, the amount of improvements that we are doing to our drainage system combined with asking the development community to partner with us, and help each other, is going to produce better drainage for the city of Lake Charles,” Mayor Hunter says.
There’s another group of people that Mayor Hunter says is crucial to improving the drainage system.
“We’re also asking our citizens to also partner with the city and the development community. Together, we can make better drainage for the city of Lake Charles.”
The ordinance goes into effect on Oct 1.
