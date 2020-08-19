KPLC to rebroadcast historic LSU, Saints games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Football fans will have a chance to relive history as KPLC rebroadcasts several exciting LSU and New Orleans Saints football games.
The schedule of games that will be rebroadcast include:
Saturday, Aug. 21: 2010 Super Bowl Saints vs Colts (7 p.m. on KPLC)
Saturday, Aug. 28: 2018 Saints vs Washington (7 p.m. on KPLC)
Friday, Sept. 4: 2006 Saints vs Cowboys (7 p.m. on KPLC)
Monday, Sept. 7: 2006 Saints vs Patriots (2 p.m. on KPLC)
Sunday, Sept. 13: 2019 LSU vs Alabama (11 a.m. on KPLC)
Saturday, Sept. 19: 2019 LSU vs Florida (7 p.m. on KPLC)
The series will kick off on Friday, August 21 at 7:00 p.m. CT, when Super Bowl XLIV will re-air on KPLC. In addition to the replay of the club’s crowning 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in South Florida, the contest will feature commentary from key figures in the club’s run to the championship in Head Coach Sean Payton, QB Drew Brees, WR Marques Colston, S Roman Harper, P Thomas Morstead, CB Tracy Porter, LB Scott Shanle, RT Jon Stinchcomb and RB Pierre Thomas.
On Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. CT, the series will continue with an enhanced replay of the October 25, 2009, 46-34 win at the Miami Dolphins, rebounding from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half, matching the biggest comeback in club history. Staying undefeated and improving to 6-0, no other team in NFL history had preserved a perfect record this far into a season by erasing a deficit of more than 20 points. New Orleans overcame early struggles on offense and defense, coming alive at the end of the first half with five seconds left, when in a calculated decision by Payton and Brees with no timeouts remaining, the signal-caller dived up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, rather than kicking a field goal to move within 14 at halftime. The comeback progressed early in the fourth quarter on an acrobatic double reverse ten-yard rushing touchdown by RB Reggie Bush that featured a leap captured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. It was completed with a two-yard Brees sneak that was followed in elation by a dunk of the football over the goalpost for the 6-0 signal-caller. This enhanced rebroadcast will feature commentary from Pro Bowl T Jermon Bushrod, Colston, Porter and Shanle.
On Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. CT, Lake Charles area Saints fans will enjoy a rebroadcast of the team’s December 10, 2006 Sunday Night Football 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. In Payton’s and Brees’ first season as the team’s head coach/quarterback combination, the dominating win guaranteed New Orleans, who improved to 9-4, their first winning campaign since 2002 and served as a springboard to the team’s first NFC Championship game appearance. For Payton it was especially significant as Dallas’ head coach was his mentor Bill Parcells, for whom he coached under with the Cowboys from 2003-05 before being hired by New Orleans. The Saints jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead as New Orleans outgained Dallas 536-347. The rebroadcast will feature enhanced commentary from Brees, who passed for 384 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, FB Mike Karney, who scored three touchdowns, RB Deuce McAllister, who rushed for 111 yards, Shanle, who led the team with six solo tackles and Stinchcomb.
The Saints portion of the series will close out with an enhanced rebroadcast the following night on Monday, September 7, at 7 p.m., when the team’s Monday, November 30, 2009 38-17 win over the New England Patriots at the Superdome will replay in enhanced fashion. New Orleans improved to 11-0 en route to a 13-0 start and the Super Bowl XLIV Championship as posted the only perfect passer rating (158.3) of his career as he completed 18-of-23 passes for 371 yards, five touchdowns and zero picks. The replay will feature commentary from Brees, WR Marques Colston, who was on the receiving end of four of Brees’ completions for 121 yards and one scoring grab, Harper, who had a team-leading ten defensive/special teams tackles, Shanle, Stinchcomb and Thomas, whose 18-yard receiving touchdown helped New Orleans reach the end zone for the first time.
In addition to the rebroadcasts, the content will include pregame and postgame shows hosted by FOX 8 New Orleans Sports Director Juan Kincaid and FOX 8 Anchor/Reporter Sean Fazende. The shows will include the latest news and information from Saints training camp along with interviews with current Saints and Saints legends. This special series is being produced by Tupelo Honey Productions, Gray’s sports and entertainment production company.
