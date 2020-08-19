FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Second front of the week moving through today with another shot of drier air

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures aren’t quite as cool for parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning as our next front is in the process of moving through as we speak. Other areas are seeing morning temperatures back in the upper 60s with locations closer to I-10 will only dropping into the lower 70s prior to sunrise. Another fantastic day is in the works as this next front moves through today. Humidity values will be back on the decrease as we see more upper 60s by Thursday morning.
The chance of rain today is low, despite the front moving through as moisture levels are not high enough ahead of the front to support much more than a stray shower or two across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon. I did include a small 10% chance of rain in the early through mid-afternoon but these chances are low enough that you can get away with leaving the umbrellas at home this morning.
The push of drier air behind this front will send temperatures down into the upper 60s as far south as I-10 tonight with highs tomorrow in the 90s without the heat index to factor in. We will also get a break in rain chances for a couple more days as drier air in the mid to upper levels won’t support any mentionable rain chances for Thursday or Friday. By this weekend, moisture profiles will increase and a few widely scattered afternoon storms begin to return, especially by the latter half of the weekend.
A surge of tropical moisture into next week sends rain chances on the increase even more by next week, regardless of the exact track of our tropical systems that are currently in the central Atlantic and Caribbean as of this morning and have still yet to fully develop. The National Hurricane Center gives both of these area a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or named storm over the next two to five days, with a potential threat to the Gulf possible by next week.
As of today, computer models are all over the place with where these systems move and how they develop, so there is really no way to give any specifics yet on impacts to the Gulf. It is looking a little less likely that our system in the Caribbean will be a threat to Louisiana as it moves closer to the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend. Models struggle to fully develop this storm and keep it well to our south. That said, we’ll need to watch because models aren’t handling things well right now.
Invest 98L farther in the Atlantic has a long track ahead over the Atlantic with a lot of variables that will affect its survival chances beyond this weekend and into next week. If the system can manage to develop and not dissipate over the Caribbean this weekend, there is a possibility it could enter the Gulf of Mexico by the early part of next week. Right now, it’s just something to monitor as there is still a very good chance we won’t be impacted by either system based on what we know right now. A lot will still change once these systems develop and models have a better handle on their future tracks. Use this though as a reminder to get and stay prepared as we enter the busiest part of hurricane season.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.