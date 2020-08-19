FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Second front of the week moving through today with another shot of drier air

Invest 98L farther in the Atlantic has a long track ahead over the Atlantic with a lot of variables that will affect its survival chances beyond this weekend and into next week. If the system can manage to develop and not dissipate over the Caribbean this weekend, there is a possibility it could enter the Gulf of Mexico by the early part of next week. Right now, it’s just something to monitor as there is still a very good chance we won’t be impacted by either system based on what we know right now. A lot will still change once these systems develop and models have a better handle on their future tracks. Use this though as a reminder to get and stay prepared as we enter the busiest part of hurricane season.