FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with lower humidity, sunshine sticks around for Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another nice afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. The positive coming out of the day has been the lower humidity as we saw front pass through that has brought us winds out of the north.
The rest of this afternoon is shaping up to be a beautiful one as we are going to see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time, but remaining dry. Highs will top off in the lower 90′s before we begin to watch them fall overnight. If you have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go and it will actually be a really comfortable evening. We can expect temperatures to continue to fall through the evening back into the lower and middle 80′s. As we wake up on our Thursday morning we can expect lows to be in the upper 60′s for areas inland and lower 70′s for areas along and south of I-10. Thursday you can go ahead and copy and paste what we saw on our Wednesday into the forecast with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s and humidity values remaining relatively low before we see a larger increase into the weekend.
As we move into the end of the week moisture levels will begin to slowly increase as well as the amount of cloud cover we will see. Overall rain chances will continue to remain low and we aren’t expecting a large increase in rain chances through the weekend. We are going to see scattered showers and storms on the rise as we head into next week. Temperatures will be holding steady through the weekend and even into next week with highs in the lower 90′s each day. If we see more in the way of showers and storms then we will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80′s. Either way cloud cover will be more prominent into next week, but the tropics will be a big factor in how much rain we see.
The tropics are getting active as we are tracking several tropical waves moving through the Atlantic and one in the Caribbean. Now neither of these storms pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana as the moment. It’s something to watch though as we move over the next several days as they have a high chance of forming over the next 5 days. The 7Stormteam will continue to track and monitor the systems as they move to the west and as always will provide the latest updates.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
