FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with lower humidity, sunshine sticks around for Thursday

The rest of this afternoon is shaping up to be a beautiful one as we are going to see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time, but remaining dry. Highs will top off in the lower 90′s before we begin to watch them fall overnight. If you have any outdoor plans this evening they will be good to go and it will actually be a really comfortable evening. We can expect temperatures to continue to fall through the evening back into the lower and middle 80′s. As we wake up on our Thursday morning we can expect lows to be in the upper 60′s for areas inland and lower 70′s for areas along and south of I-10. Thursday you can go ahead and copy and paste what we saw on our Wednesday into the forecast with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be back into the lower 90′s and humidity values remaining relatively low before we see a larger increase into the weekend.