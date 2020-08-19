Doctors learn more about MIS-C

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Schools all over the country are reopening for in-person classes. Not only is there concern for coronavirus spread, but also an inflammatory condition in children linked to the virus that has already claimed the lives of four children in Louisiana.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, seems to be an abnormal immune response, linked to COVID-19.
MIS-C is an inflammatory complication of coronavirus in children, and can present in a variety of symptoms such as fever, a full body rash, and seizures.
Louisiana has 51 cases of the syndrome, according to the state department of health.
Dr. Anatole Karpovs, with the Children’s Clinic of Southwest Louisiana, says they’ve learned a lot more about the condition.
“It does not appear to be a direct result of coronavirus infection,” Dr. Karpovs says. “As a matter of fact, most children tend to get it after they’ve recovered or even without showing symptoms of coronavirus.”
Initially, doctors believed MIS-C to be a type of inflammatory condition called Kawasaki disease.
“We’ve learned from patterns of children that have gotten sick that it has some similarities, but it actually acts differently in a lot of ways. It also affect different age ranges, whereas Kawasaki seems to be a disease of much younger children,” Dr. Karpovs says.
He says parents should keep track of their child’s symptoms, in order to know when it’s time to see a doctor.
“With MIS-C, they tend to have more of abdominal symptoms like bad abdominal pain going along with the fevers. There may be some vomiting that goes along with it. If it’s a particularly young child and they are too young to speak, then you’ll have to look for other indications of pain. So, inconsolable crying, refusal to eat or drink very well.”
If your child begins showing severe symptoms, Dr. Karpovs says to seek immediate help.
“And I think it’s also important to seek out expert care, you know, from somebody who’s got a lot of experience with young children, that can help decipher whether or not we’re dealing with a routine illness versus something that can be much more severe.”
Dr. Karpovs also has advice for parents as their kids head back to school.
“With school getting back in session, it’s going to be really important for people to teach their children proper hygiene. I would suggest that if you have a child who has an immune deficiency type problem or a chronic lung disease, that you look into the option of either doing homeschooling or virtual schooling.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.