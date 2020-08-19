CPSO arrests Sulphur man near border of Mexico

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) have arrested a Sulphur man for rape, near the border of Mexico.
On Aug 16, CPSO detectives were advised that Patrick R. Sanner, 52, of Sulphur, had raped a juvenile under the age of 13.
After further investigation, detectives issued a warrant for Sanner’s arrest in the amount of $2 million signed by Judge Clayton Davis.
Detectives learned Sanner attempted to evade arrest by traveling to Mexico.
According to CPSO spokes woman Kayla Vincent, with assistance from federal agencies, detectives located Sanner in Texas near the Mexican border, on Aug 17.
Sanner was arrested and booked into the Cameron County Jail in Brownsville. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.
He is charged with first degree rape and sexual battery.
