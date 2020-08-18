UPDATE: Louisiana’s Main Street Recovery grant program now open to more businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many businesses have been fighting to stay open during the pandemic.
Tuesday, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that checks will start to go out to small businesses that applied for the Main Street Recovery Grant Program.
Main Street is designed to reimburse small businesses for pandemic-related expenses through grants.
Main Street offers two grant options:
- Quick Relief will give grants of up to $5,000 to qualifying businesses who received $1,000 or less in federal funding or other assistance.
- Itemized Cost Reimbursement will give grants of up to $15,000 to qualifying businesses who can show eligible normal operating expenses related to the pandemic. Businesses who have received federal assistance will need to show expenses greater than those amounts received to obtain Main Street Recovery funds.
Applications for the program opened on July 28th and about 17,000 businesses have applied, which Treasurer Schroder says “proves there is a need for help.”
“We have almost 17-thousand applications. People think the money’s running out. I’ve been getting text messages all day..Y’all have any money left,” Schroder said.
Schroder said Tuesday that all small businesses that qualify for the Main Street Recovery Program can receive a grant, even if they received prior federal assistance.
“If you receive PPP money or SBA money, you are eligible still. You just have to have more expenses than invoices,” said Schroder.
When the application process opened in July, it only prioritized those businesses that had not received federal help. Schroder said without the restriction, they’re expecting more small businesses to start applying...an influx his office is prepared for.
“We’ve got 260 million dollars to get out of the door. We have plenty of money, plenty of time but people shouldn’t wait because it’s a first come first serve.”
He says the first round of checks sent out totaled over $177,000. More than 16,000 applications have been received so far, and another 20,000 are needed to complete the program.
“Easily we’re going to make it through August, and probably mid-September. The pipeline will fill up but everyone’s treated equally. So, if you have received any federal aid, you can apply starting today,” Schroder said.
As for those that may be running into issues with the application process, Schroder said his office is aware and making accommodations.
“You have to show actual expenses, actual invoices...So, one of the things we struggle with is the technology side of this program. People have been struggling to download documents...We put on our website, an app to download and use your phone as a scanner to make the process easier.”
Business owners can use a CPA or other financial professional to help them with the paperwork and be reimbursed up to $500 for the services, according to the Louisiana State Treasury Office.
For information about how to apply, click here.
