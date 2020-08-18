Tigers embrace change for upcoming 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
While technically, they are the defending national champions, head coach Ed Orgeron says he won't refer this year's team that way, per the advice of a trusted analyst.
“One of the most common mistakes is to mention last year’s team and compare this year’s team to them all the time,” says Orgeron. “So we don’t do that.”
Coach O says he wanted to set that tone during their first day on the field as well.
“Yesterday, I purposely made the first practice very tough to make sure that we were doing the little things right,” says Orgeron. “And I think that’s how I got my message (across). Just because we won a championship last year doesn’t mean doesn’t mean we’re going to win it again this year. It’s through the process, and it’s through hard work.”
That’s a great starting point because titles aren’t the only thing that change year to year. So does personnel, and with that, play-calling and tendencies. LSU’s 2019 air attack was welcomed by fans, but a 76 percent completion percentage and 60 passing touchdowns sets the bar extremely high for a new quarterback and new passing game coordinator. That’s not to say that the Tigers shouldn’t strive for high goals, but as Orgeron explains, this year, they have other strengths on within the offense.
“Running backs looked fantastic yesterday,” says Orgeron. “John Emery had a fantastic day. Chris Curry are Tyrion (Davis-Price) are bulls and big guys that work hard. I think that you’re going to see a different team this year. Obviously, the guys we had last year were very good throwing the ball. I think we’re going to be very good throwing the ball again. But our running game is going to be a lot better. I do believe that.”
That’s how you embrace change, by not forcing yourself to do things the same way that you did the year before just to do it. The Tigers, more than anyone outside the building, know the makeup of their team. Playing to their strengths, just like they did a year ago, could serve them well once again.
