SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2020.
Christopher Luwayne Collins, 37, Nederland, TX: Disturbing the peace; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Trent Wade Myers, 28, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000; hit & run; instate detainer.
Amanda Ray Roach, 31, Livingston, TX: Probation violation; probation detainer.
Ralph Lucas Francis, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Colton Hunter Manuel, 35, Kinder: Out of state detainer.
Artemus Corey Beasley, 40, Orange, TX: Attempted first-degree murder; contempt of court.
Joseph Bradley Riggs, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Scott Moss, 42, Sulphur: Threatening a public official; resisting a police officer with force; assault.
Keith Dillion Granger, 34, Sulphur: Arson; illegal use of dangerous instruments.
William David Stawecki, 34, Lake Charles: Creation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
