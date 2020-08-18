SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 17, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | August 18, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:09 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 17, 2020.

Christopher Luwayne Collins, 37, Nederland, TX: Disturbing the peace; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Trent Wade Myers, 28, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; theft under $25,000; hit & run; instate detainer.

Amanda Ray Roach, 31, Livingston, TX: Probation violation; probation detainer.

Ralph Lucas Francis, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Colton Hunter Manuel, 35, Kinder: Out of state detainer.

Artemus Corey Beasley, 40, Orange, TX: Attempted first-degree murder; contempt of court.

Joseph Bradley Riggs, 55, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Scott Moss, 42, Sulphur: Threatening a public official; resisting a police officer with force; assault.

Keith Dillion Granger, 34, Sulphur: Arson; illegal use of dangerous instruments.

William David Stawecki, 34, Lake Charles: Creation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.