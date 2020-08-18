Sulphur native Kolby Stelly works on becoming a professional bull rider

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kolby Stelly is known for his rodeo success in Southwest Louisiana.
Following another championship, the Sulphur bull rider caught up with KPLC’s Taylor Verrico.
The past couple of months have been busy for Stelly, 18, who won two world titles in July with the Little Britches World Finals and the National High School Rodeo Finals.
Stelly was the only rider who covered two bulls at the NHSRA Finals but Stelly said he’s used to the pressure.
“Everybody gets scared, but it’s a different type of scared like nervous or ready,” Stelly said. “It was just fun for me, I guess. But, now it’s still fun, but I want to do it and be good at it.”
To be a great bull rider, Stelly said you must remain calm when on the bull. His best success comes when he puts his mind elsewhere.
“I usually try to not think of anything. Try to think of the simple things. It’s hard to explain,” Stelly said. “It’s very easy to mess up. One wrong move and you can mess up, so I try and keep it simple.”
Stelly said he practices every single day in hopes to achieve his dream of becoming a professional bull rider. The first step is getting a PBR membership, then receiving a permit, which Stelly said he’s well on his way to doing just that.
