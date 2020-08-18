SIX STRAIGHT: Astros top Rockies in 11 innings

Astros: Houston placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the injured list with right knee discomfort retroactive to Sunday. Alvarez, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year, missed the beginning of the season after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and played just two games before he was shelved again because of the knee problem. ... OF George Springer was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup because of soreness in his right wrist. Springer was injured sliding on Monday night. ... Baker said Tuesday that right-hander Justin Verlander played catch on Monday for the first time since he was injured and felt good. Verlander has been on the injured list since July 25 with a strained right forearm.