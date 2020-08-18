McNeese baseball coach Justin Hill discusses renovations at ‘The Jeaux’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (McNeesesports.com) - Renovations are moving along quickly at McNeese Baseball’s home site - ‘The Jeaux.'
Currently, the outfield is being prepped for a new artificial turf that will be set into place, while following that, a new infield will be put in to give the Cowboys a brand new full-field turf along with a new drainage system.
Also in progress is the construction of a new brick wall that replicates the wall down each side of the foul lines, which will surround the McNeese bullpen. Beyond the bullpen will be the area for the new Dugout Club pavilion as well as tailgating areas.
On the left side of the field, a berm has been formed by using the dirt extracted from the outfield which will provide a new viewpoint for fans while giving The Jeaux a crisp ballpark feel.
Below is a link to video of the renovations with sound from head coach Justin Hill explaining the work.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.