Mask giveaway event on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The maker of the “Love is Colorblind,” mask will host another giveaway on Friday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. in Lake Charles.
Ridge Druilhet said the first giveaway was so successful that the donations they received were enough to buy another 500 masks to give out to the public this Friday.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Druilhet said. “People are contributing to [the masks].”
Druilhet said a video calling on Governor John Bel Edwards to wear a “Love is Colorblind” mask is currently in the editing process. He expects the video to be posted soon.
The mask giveaway will take place at King’s Funeral Home on 1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Friday at 4 p.m.
