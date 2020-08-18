Mask giveaway event on Friday

Five hundred masks with a message were given away for free at King's Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Wednesday. (Source: KPLC)
By Cindy Choi | August 18, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated August 18 at 12:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The maker of the “Love is Colorblind,” mask will host another giveaway on Friday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Ridge Druilhet said the first giveaway was so successful that the donations they received were enough to buy another 500 masks to give out to the public this Friday.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Druilhet said. “People are contributing to [the masks].”

Druilhet said a video calling on Governor John Bel Edwards to wear a “Love is Colorblind” mask is currently in the editing process. He expects the video to be posted soon.

The mask giveaway will take place at King’s Funeral Home on 1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Friday at 4 p.m.

