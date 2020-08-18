Man wanted for 2017 Vinton shooting arrested in Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man who was wanted for a 2017 shooting in Vinton has been arrested in Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Artemus C. Beasley, 40, of Orange, TX, was a suspect in a shooting on the corner of Broussard Road and Toomey Road in Vinton on May 21, 2017.
Authorities have been searching for Beasley since Judge Clayton Davis signed a $750,000 warrant for his arrest for attempted first-degree murder following the shooting.
The victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition after deputies arrived on the scene, is still recovering from the multiple gunshot wounds they sustained during the shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says Beasley was located and arrested yesterday, August 17, 2020, and booked into the Harris County Jail in Houston, TX.
Beasley has since been extradited to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
