Local university against economic boycott launched by protesters against Calcasieu’s monument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local university has expressed its disagreement with protesters taking part in an economic boycott.
On Aug 14, protesters who have been fighting for the removal of the Confederate monument at the courthouse launched an economic boycott of police jurors who voted to keep the monument.
The following Tuesday, McNeese released a statement on their Facebook page announcing that they do not support the boycott.
A university faculty member spoke at the meeting and the university says it does support the faculty member’s “right to express their opinions and concerns before a duly elected public body.”
However, the boycotting of employers, businesses, and places of worship that are associated with police jurors who voted to keep the monument, is not supported by McNeese.
This statement is attached below:
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.