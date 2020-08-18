Kidnapping suspect returned to Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A suspect in the disappearance of Jimmie Box has been returned to Beauregard Parish.
Clinton Ford was extradited from Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Ford faces one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a firearm.
Ford is one of five people arrested in Box’s disappearance.
Authorities searching for Box found human remains Monday, although they have not yet been identified.
Authorities now consider the case to be a homicide investigation.
