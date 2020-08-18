Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing minor at army base

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Fort Polk Army Soldier was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12 years old.
Ronald W. Allen, Jr., 41, was found guilty by a federal jury of sexually abusing the minor on numerous occasions over four years on the Fort Polk Military Base, where Allen lived.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said the minor gave details to an individual at a school she was attending in a community near Fort Polk and after an investigation, the DNA evidence obtained from where the abuse occurred matched Allen’s DNA.
“This sentence sends a clear message that those who abuse children will be brought to justice,” Van Hook said. “These crimes are particularly heinous because children put their trust in adults and especially those who serve in the United States Military.”
Allen was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $72,000, Van Hook said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.