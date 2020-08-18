FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances gradually returning over the next few days…

The tropics are quiet at this moment with no systems posing any threat to SWLA over the next few days. But we are closely two areas over the Atlantic Ocean for possible development over the next few days. At this moment it is way to early to know for sure whether either will even develop, nor what areas could see impacts. This is a great reminder that we are entering the absolute peak of hurricane season and storms could form anytime, and you should be prepared to act if something threatens SWLA.