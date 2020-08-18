FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity has arrived, and it feels fantastic!

The one we really need to watch is farther out in the Atlantic and already designated as Invest 98L. Long range models show a continued push westward with an eventual threat to the Gulf possible by the middle to latter half of next week. It’s still way too early to know any specifics on potential impacts from this system but will likely be the start of a train of tropical development in the Atlantic as we enter the busiest part of hurricane season over the next few weeks. Just use this as a reminder that this is a great time to review your hurricane preparedness plan, and don’t wait until there is a storm in the Gulf to get ready!