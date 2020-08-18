FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity has arrived, and it feels fantastic!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our long-awaited break in humidity has arrived this morning with noticeably cooler temperatures to get us started on this Tuesday. Temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area this morning will warm up quickly but without the oppressively high levels of humidity. This means the afternoon heat index will be at or near the actual temperature. By the time you’re heading home from work this afternoon, temperatures will be closer to the middle 90s.
This evening should be rather nice as well with only a few clouds. Computer models do show on or two isolated showers possible, and that’s because a second reinforcing front will move through the area late tonight. This front is moisture starved though and will likely not be much of a rain maker as it moves in. It will however keep humidity levels in check through the day on Wednesday before stalling near the coast Thursday and Friday.
A couple isolated storms are possible tomorrow afternoon as our next front stalls near the coastline. With a light northerly breeze, humidity values will again stay much lower through the afternoon which means no dangerously high heat index. This will be the case for the rest of the week as we keep heat indices below 100.
Slightly better rain chances are back by the latter part of the week as the front stalls near the coast and combine with an upper level trough that will set up over the region. This will bring at least a couple of daily afternoon storms to the area with highs in the lower to middle 90s each day and lows at night in the lower 70s with slightly higher humidity levels, although nothing in the oppressive range when it comes to the overall mugginess.
We’re still closely monitoring the tropics with two areas of interest in the Atlantic. One in the Caribbean which has a 60% chance of development over the next five days and labeled Invest 97L. This system is looking less likely to be a direct threat to the Gulf but could move closer to the Yucatan and possibly into the Bay of Campeche later on this weekend.
The one we really need to watch is farther out in the Atlantic and already designated as Invest 98L. Long range models show a continued push westward with an eventual threat to the Gulf possible by the middle to latter half of next week. It’s still way too early to know any specifics on potential impacts from this system but will likely be the start of a train of tropical development in the Atlantic as we enter the busiest part of hurricane season over the next few weeks. Just use this as a reminder that this is a great time to review your hurricane preparedness plan, and don’t wait until there is a storm in the Gulf to get ready!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.