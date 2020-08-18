BPSO announces new substation in Merryville

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a new Westside substation located in Merryville on Tuesday.
Sheriff Mark Herford said the substation at 703 N. Bryan St. will service the westside of Beauregard parish, which will allow more deputies to patrol and serve communities in the area.
“BPSO is looking forward to servicing the westside of Beauregard parish in an even more efficient manner than before having dedicated deputies working out of this office,” Herford said. “The substation is operating with 8 deputies.”
The substation will not only serve west Beauregard but include areas such as Singer, Oretta and the Fields communities.
“The station is not just a Merryville station,” Herford said.
