SWAC releases spring football schedule; Jags open at Alabama State

BIRMINGHAM, La. (WAFB) - The SWAC has announced the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season.
DATE OPPONENT
Feb. 27 at Alabama State
Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Mar. 13 Bye Week
Mar. 20 at Texas Southern
Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE
Apr. 3 Open Date
Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M
Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State
Apr. 24 Open Date
Southern athletic director Roman Banks said the Jags may try to schedule a seventh game of some kind, either at home or a road game of strong interest, possibly Jackson State. He added logistics need to be ironed out for the Bayou Classic to be in New Orleans.
The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.
