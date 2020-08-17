SWAC releases spring football schedule; Jags open at Alabama State

By Josh Auzenne | August 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 4:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, La. (WAFB) - The SWAC has announced the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season.

DATE OPPONENT

Feb. 27 at Alabama State

Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Mar. 13 Bye Week

Mar. 20 at Texas Southern

Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE

Apr. 3 Open Date

Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M

Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State

Apr. 24 Open Date

Southern athletic director Roman Banks said the Jags may try to schedule a seventh game of some kind, either at home or a road game of strong interest, possibly Jackson State. He added logistics need to be ironed out for the Bayou Classic to be in New Orleans.

The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.

