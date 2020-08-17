Sulphur water discoloration issues being resolved

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For over a year, Sulphur residents have experienced discolored water coming from their taps, but that issue is finally being fixed.
$11 million dollars have already been allocated to fix the water issues, but on Saturday, Aug. 15, a sales tax renewal which passed allows a half percent of sales and use tax to go towards infrastructure across the city. According to Sulphur mayor Mike Danahay, in the past ten years, that half percent has added up to nearly 3.2 million dollars annually.
“The sales tax that was on the ballot funds up to 42 percent of all our water, wastewater, streets and drainage projects in the city of Sulphur,” Danahay said. ”Of course, it’s not enough, we have to have other sources of income revenue to be able to complete those projects and a lot of times, it’s about prioritizing those projects and that’s where the dollars get spent.”
Part of that money for the upcoming year will go to sustain new water infrastructure at the East Verdine Water Plant, which is responsible for providing clean water to the western portion of Sulphur. The western portion of Sulphur has been experiencing discolored water for the past year.
“Through the years of long-term neglect, these filter vessels have aged out and are in need of replacement,” Danahay said.
For now, the temporary solution is changing out the filter media, but the long-term goal, which is already being put in place, is replacing all eight of the water vessels at the plant.
“It’s just long-term deferred neglect, that’s basically what it is, and that’s what we’re trying to do in a quick manner that should’ve been taken care of many many years ago and continuously maintained in those years,” said Mark Cholley, Water Plant Supervisor for the City of Sulphur.
Cholley explained updating the water vessels will make sure discolored water only happens occasionally.
“We are trying to prove the money that we are receiving will be used in the best manner and the most appropriate manner to make sure we can put out quality water,” Cholley said.
The filter media, which will drastically decrease the discoloration in the water will be fully in effect in the next few weeks. However, the long-term solution of replacing and updating the water vessels will be completed in the next six months.
