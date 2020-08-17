‘Save Our Children’ march happening in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It's a trending movement across social media, and on Saturday, Southwest Louisiana will have its own "Save Our Children" march aimed at putting an end to child sex trafficking.
The main goal of this weekend's march in downtown Lake Charles is to educate the public on the seriousness of child trafficking around the world.
In 2016, the International Labour Organization estimated that one in 4 victims of modern slavery were children.
One of the organizers of the Lake Charles Save Our Children March, choosing to go by the name Ariel Grace for privacy reasons, explains how important this cause is to her.
“I kept coming across this Bible verse that says, Proverbs 31:8, ‘Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves,’ Ariel says. “There are millions of children that are crying for help, and their only hope is us.”
The march starts at 5:30 P.M. this Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
