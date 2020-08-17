VIDEO: Coach Payton talks about the first day of training camp in full gear

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The boys in black and gold held their first practice of the season Monday in full pads as the team takes training camp to the next level.
Monday’s practice was the first time cameras are allowed in.
Up to now, camp has been full of strength and conditioning, with a brief 5-days worth of OTA workouts.
Andrus Peat and Josh Hill were not present at Monday morning’s practice.
Per NFL testing protocols, players will be tested for the coronavirus daily.
Head Coach Sean Payton believes much of this season’s success will come from the team’s handling these unique circumstances.
He understands the situation as they pad up today and prepare for full contact.
“We’re going to have to work through that and rely on the times leading up to those practices and making sure all of those players are negative to begin with. If there’s a positive player in the building, would it transmit more if he was an offensive lineman? You can make an argument yes, cause they’re on every snap, but we’re trying to stop it before there’s a positive player in the building” said Payton.
Practices with pads are expected to take the place of NFL teams not having any preseason games this season.
The team announced they will not host fans at their first home game this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13, but are continuously monitoring trends to determine if fans will be able to attend the September 27 game vs. Green Bay.
