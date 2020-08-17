Saints begin adjustment to practicing in pads

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are trying to function as normal as possible in this bizarre training camp and putting on the gear should help the players feel like they are actually playing football again.
The players put on full pads for the first time in Metairie for the New Orleans Saints in what is probably the most interesting training camp maybe since Sean Payton took over as head coach back in since 2006.
Up until this point, so much of the talk has been about COVID-19 and navigating camp safely. Monday, however, was about making that adjustment as this team tries to sharpen iron and make personnel decisions without any preseason games.
In terms of the camp plan going forward, it’s clear Sean Payton and this staff are very aware of breaking the players into full camp mode slowly. The team is off Tuesday with a day of rest.
